Hat Tricks Trade Defenseman Jacob Crespo to Twin City

Published on October 9, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks have traded defenseman Jacob Crespo to the Twin City Thunderbirds in exchange for financial considerations.

Crespo, 25, was signed to a professional tryout contract by the Hat Tricks on Aug. 18. The 5-foot-8 blueliner completed his senior season at Curry College (NCAA Division III) last year, appearing in 10 games during the 2024-25 campaign and recording three points (one goal, two assists). He helped the Colonels capture the Commonwealth Coast Conference championship and was named to the conference's community service team.

Over four seasons at Curry, Crespo totaled 12 points (three goals, nine assists) in 56 games, with his most productive year coming in 2023-24, when he skated in 24 games and posted five points (one goal, four assists) along with 36 penalty minutes.

Before college, Crespo played junior hockey in the North American Hockey League and the Eastern Hockey League. He spent two seasons with the Maine Nordiques (NAHL) from 2019 to 2021, suiting up in 58 games and notching six points (two goals, four assists) with 67 penalty minutes. Midway through the 2020-21 season, he joined the New Jersey 87's (EHL), where he tallied seven points (one goal, six assists) in nine regular-season games and added four points (two goals, two assists) in seven playoff contests.

Crespo began his junior career with the Walpole Express (EHL) in 2018-19, appearing in 33 games and posting seven points (two goals, five assists) with 55 penalty minutes.

