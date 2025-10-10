Prowlers Add 6'8" Forward

Port Huron Prowlers News Release







The Port Huron Prowlers have acquired 6'8" 240 lbs forward AJ Schlepp from the Monroe Moccasins ahead of opening weekend in Danbury. The Moccasins received financial considerations.

Last season, Schlepp played senior hockey in Alberta for the Nanton Palominos. He recorded 13 points and 35 penalty minutes in 15 games. The 26-year-old also fought in Ice Wars over the summer.

"We're excited to add Schlepp to our line up, he adds something it was lacking with Braidan Simmons-Fischer moving up," said Prowlers assistant general manager Alex Johnson. "When you can add a tough physical presence to the ice, it allows other guys to free up all over the ice. He's a great guy with high character that will do anything for the team to win. I'm excited to see him develop as a hockey player and excited to have him in our line up tonight.

Schlepp played college hockey in the ACAC for Briercrest College and Portage College. Over 14 games, he finished with one assist and 40 penalty minutes.

Schlepp and the Prowlers visit the Danbury Hat Tricks to begin the season on October 10 and 11! Visit the PHP Network YouTube channel to watch the games live.







