Hat Tricks Drop Season Opener to Prowlers, 3-1

DANBURY - In a highly anticipated Opening Night matchup, the Port Huron Prowlers defeated the Danbury Hat Tricks 3-1 in the first meeting between the teams since the Ben Brockway "flag plant" incident at the end of Game 3 of last season's Empire Division semifinals.

Defenseman Alex Johnson led the way for Port Huron with two goals - the opening tally at 6:21 of the second period and the insurance marker at 11:42 of the third. Head coach and general manager Matt Graham scored the game-winner on the power play, slipping the puck under the pad of Hat Tricks goaltender Frankie McClendon midway through the third period.

Goaltender Reid Cooper was stellar in net for the Prowlers, stopping 47 of 48 shots for his first win of the season.

Danbury's lone goal came from alternate captain Josh Labelle, who snapped a power-play shot from the top of the blueline over Cooper's left shoulder to tie the game at 1-1. The goal came after Port Huron's Jamie Bucell was assessed a five-minute major for charging following a hit on Hat Tricks captain Jonny Ruiz, who left the game but did return.

Just two seconds into the contest, Danbury's Jesse Swanson and Port Huron's A.J. Schlepp dropped the gloves in response to Brockway's actions at the end of last year's playoff series. Later in the first period, the 6-foot-8 Swanson fought Brockway off a defensive-zone faceoff. Two additional fights followed - between Danbury's Josh Tomasi and Bucell at 8:27 of the second period, and between Port Huron's Brett Morich and Danbury's Justin Movalli later in the game.

The Hat Tricks and Prowlers meet again Saturday night at the Danbury Ice Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. as Danbury looks to split the opening-weekend series.







