IceCats Single Game Tickets on Sale September 26th

Published on September 18, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Pee Dee IceCats News Release







FLORENCE, SC - The Pee Dee IceCats are excited to share that single game tickets for all IceCats home games during the 2025-26 season go on sale beginning Friday, September 26 at 10:00 a.m.

As part of preparations, tickets will become visible on Ticketmaster beginning Wednesday, September 24 at 12:00 p.m., and season tickets are currently being printed for distribution to IceCats ticket holders.

The timing of the ticket release coincides with an exciting hockey weekend at the Florence Center, as Coastal Carolina University's ACCHL team hosts Christopher Newport University on September 26 and 27.

"This is an important step forward for our organization and our fans," said Parker Moskal, Team Owner of the Pee Dee IceCats. "We know the excitement has been building for hockey in Florence, and we can't wait to see the community filling the Florence Center this fall."

The IceCats' inaugural home game is set for Friday, October 10, when they face off against the Columbus River Dragons at the Florence Center. To kick off the festivities even earlier, the team will host a Blue-White Scrimmage on Saturday, October 4 at 2:00 p.m. at the Florence Center. The scrimmage is free and open to the public, giving fans their first chance to see the IceCats roster in action ahead of Opening Night.

Fans can look forward to a season filled with thrilling hockey, special promotions, and community-centered events as the IceCats make their mark on the Federal Prospects Hockey League.

For the latest updates on ticket sales, schedules, and team news, fans are encouraged to visit www.peedeeprohockey.com and follow the IceCats on social media.







