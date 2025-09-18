Pee Dee IceCats Announce Signing of Forward Chance Adrian

FLORENCE, SC - The Pee Dee IceCats announce the signing of forward Chance Adrian for the upcoming 2025-26 season.

Adrian, a 25-year-old left winger from Dalmeny, Saskatchewan, brings size, speed, and experience across multiple levels of competitive hockey. Standing at 6'0" and shooting left, he has competed in the Western Hockey League (WHL), NCAA Division III, and professionally in Europe.

Adrian's junior career began in the Saskatchewan Midget AAA Hockey League (SMAAAHL), where he captained the Saskatoon Contacts and recorded 47 points (19 goals, 27 assists) in 43 games during the 2016-17 season. His performance earned him a place on the Prince George Cougars' protected list and later a WHL contract, after originally being selected by the Red Deer Rebels in the 7th round of the 2014 WHL Bantam Draft.

He later suited up for the La Ronge Ice Wolves (SJHL), posting 22 points in 54 games, before moving on to Northland College (NCAA Division III), where he appeared in more than 70 games and tallied 17 points over four seasons. Most recently, Adrian added international experience to his resume with the Tilburg Trappers in Germany.

Head Coach Gary Graham says about the newest IceCat, "Adrian is a good skating centerman that distributes the puck well and makes players around him better. We look forward to seeing him continue his development in the Pee Dee."

The Pee Dee IceCats will make their franchise debut on Friday, October 10, at the Florence Center, when they host the Columbus River Dragons.







