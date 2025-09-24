A Letter from IceCats Owner Parker Moskal

Published on September 24, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Pee Dee IceCats News Release







Dear IceCats Fans,

It is with tremendous pride and excitement that I welcome you to the inaugural season of the Pee Dee IceCats. After nearly two decades without professional hockey in the Pee Dee region, the game we all love has finally returned, and we are committed to delivering an experience worthy of this community's passion. This moment is more than the launch of a new team; it is the beginning of a new chapter for the Pee Dee, one that blends tradition, excitement, and opportunity both on and off the ice.

From the very first puck drop, our goal is to make every night at the Florence Center unforgettable. The IceCats are bringing more than just hockey games, we are bringing a full-scale entertainment experience that will capture the heart of this community. Our state-of-the-art on-ice projection show will set the tone for the action, while intermission entertainment, fan engagement, and community involvement will ensure that every person who walks through our doors feels like part of something special.

But the IceCats are about more than just the product under the lights. This organization represents opportunity, the opportunity for children in the Pee Dee to fall in love with the game, the opportunity for families to come together and build new traditions, and the opportunity for our community to rally around a team that reflects its pride and resilience. One of our biggest commitments is to grow the sport at the grassroots level, introducing youth hockey programs and creating pathways for the next generation of players and fans right here in the Pee Dee and beyond.

The response from this community has been nothing short of extraordinary. From the moment we announced the return of professional hockey, the Pee Dee has shown us its spirit. Season ticket holders, fans, and supporters have embraced this team before we even stepped onto the ice, and your enthusiasm continues to fuel everything we do. You've proven that this region is more than ready to welcome hockey back, and for that, we are deeply grateful.

I would also like to extend a special thank-you to our corporate sponsors. Your investment and commitment have made this dream a reality. Without your partnership, none of this would be possible. You have helped us transform an idea into a living, breathing organization that will make a lasting impact on the Pee Dee for years to come. We are proud to showcase your brands as part of our journey, and we are honored to have you standing with us as teammates in building something truly special.

Together, we are creating more than just a hockey team. We are building a tradition, a source of pride, and a gathering place for our community. This inaugural season is only the beginning of what will become a lasting legacy in the Pee Dee, and I could not be more excited to share this journey with all of you.

Pee Dee, hockey is back, and it's ours.

Team Owner & CEO Parker Moskal







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from September 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.