Blue Ridge Bobcats Acquire Elite Scorer Nikita Kozyrev in Blockbuster Trade

Published on August 22, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Wytheville, VA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats, proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL), are thrilled to announce the acquisition of elite point-producer Nikita Kozyrev from the Baton Rouge Zydeco.

In exchange, the Bobcats have traded the rights to defenseman Josh Slegers (who had requested a move), along with the rights to forwards Brendan Ronan and Pavel Svinstov.

Kozyrev, a dynamic forward and graduate of NCAA Division III Buffalo State, brings an impressive offensive résumé to Blue Ridge. Over the past two seasons with the SPHL's Birmingham Bulls, he established himself as a premier playmaker-leading the rookies team in scoring and finishing fourth in team scoring last season.

Across 102 games in Birmingham, Kozyrev tallied 30 goals and 71 assists for 101 points, while posting a remarkable +41 rating. Known for his vision, passing ability, and hockey IQ, he also averaged over a point per game during his collegiate career with Buffalo State.

"Adding a player of Kozyrev's caliber is a huge step for our organization," said Jimmy Milliken, Bobcats Vice President. "He's the kind of playmaker who elevates everyone around him. With his addition-combined with our recent signings-we fully expect to be serious contenders this season."

Head Coach Vojtech Zemlicka echoed that excitement: "We are extremely thrilled to bring Nikita in. He really wanted to be a Bobcat and we are happy to pull off one of the biggest trades in our organization's history."

The Bobcats would like to sincerely thank Josh Slegers for his contributions to the organization and wish him the very best in his hockey career moving forward.







