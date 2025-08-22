Hat Tricks Grab Goaltender Dominic Rodrigue

Published on August 22, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks announced today that the team has agreed to terms with goaltender Dominic Rodrigue on a PTO contract for the 2025-26 season.

Rodrigue, 25, spent the 2024-25 campaign split between Castleton University (NCAA III) and the Athens Rock Lobsters. He appeared in four games for Castleton, posting a 4.92 goals-against average and .885 save percentage, before signing with Athens in January, where he impressed with a 2-0-0 record, 2.00 GAA, .917 save percentage and one shutout in two starts.

Over three seasons at Castleton from 2021-24, Rodrigue appeared in 32 games, highlighted by a 2022-23 campaign in which he recorded a .894 save percentage in eight contests.

Prior to his collegiate career, the Quebec native excelled in the USPHL Premier with the Hampton Roads Whalers, backstopping the team to a 20-6-0 record in 2019-20 while registering a 2.12 GAA and .928 save percentage. That postseason, he went a perfect 3-0-0 with a 1.33 GAA and .955 save percentage. He spent the following season split between Hampton Roads (12 GP, 7-4-0, .913 SV%) and the MJAHL's Yarmouth Mariners.

Rodrigue also played for the Carolina Eagles (USPHL Premier) and Rochester Monarchs (NCDC) in 2018-19, and began his junior career in 2017-18 with the Charlotte Rush (USPHL Premier), where he posted a 1.95 GAA and .934 save percentage in 10 games.







