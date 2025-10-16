Bobcats Announce Opening Night Roster for 2025-2026 Season

Published on October 16, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

The Blue Ridge Bobcats are pleased to announce their 2025-2026 Opening Weekend roster, consisting of 23 players:

13 Forwards

7 Defensemen

3 Goaltenders

11 returning players from the 2024-25 roster

Team Leadership

Captain: Danny Martin (returning)

Assistant Captains: Carson Andreoli (returning), Daniel Klinecky (returning), and newly appointed assistant Mike Mercurio

"We have a little bit of everything with this roster - scoring, grit, toughness, and playmakers. We feel we're going into this season with a very strong lineup," said Head Coach Vojtech Zemlicka.

