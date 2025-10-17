Stormont Vail Health and Topeka Scarecrows Announce Partnership to Support Team Wellness

Published on October 16, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Topeka Scarecrows News Release







Stormont Vail Health and the Topeka Scarecrows are proud to announce a new partnership focused on providing comprehensive medical care and wellness support for the team throughout the season.

This collaboration ensures Scarecrows athletes receive top-tier care from Stormont Vail's experienced sports medicine professionals, reinforcing both organizations' shared commitment to health, performance, and community engagement.

"We're thrilled to partner with Stormont Vail," said Don Lewis, Topeka Scarecrows President. "Their team of physicians brings not only expertise, but a genuine passion for supporting athletes. This partnership is a win for our players and our fans."

Meet the Team Supporting the Scarecrows

The Scarecrows will be supported by a dedicated team of Stormont Vail physicians and an athletic trainer:

- Dr. Hailey Avila

- Dr. Morgan Birrell

- Dr. Matthew Bohm

- Ali Trosper, ATC

Each of them brings a unique background and deep experience in sports medicine, ensuring players receive personalized, high-quality care.

"I've been a hockey fan my whole life. Growing up in Montreal, it's impossible not to be surrounded by the passion and culture of the sport," said Dr. Birrell. "As someone who has played and loved hockey for most of my life, this opportunity feels like a perfect fit. I understand the demands of the sport from both a player and physician perspective. Being able to combine my medical expertise with my lifelong passion for hockey allows me to provide personalized, sport-specific care that helps athletes perform at their best and return to play safely. Supporting the Scarecrows is an exciting way to give back to the sport that's given me so much."







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from October 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.