Athens Rock Lobsters Announce 5th Line Club - Exclusive Fan Experience Launching November 29th

Published on October 16, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Athens Rock Lobsters News Release







The Athens Rock Lobsters are proud to announce the launch of the very first 5th Line Club, an exclusive fan experience designed to bring supporters closer than ever to the players, the locker room, and the heart of Athens hockey. This once-in-a-season opportunity begins Friday, November 29th, immediately following the game, when fans are invited to stay after for the official 5th Line Club Post-Game Auction.

During the live auction, fans will have the chance to bid on their favorite Rock Lobsters player, officially becoming that player's 5th Line Club representative for the remainder of the season. With each winning bid, members unlock a full lineup of unforgettable experiences and exclusive rewards that make them part of the team's inner circle, celebrating the connection between the players and the passionate Athens fanbase that fills Akins Ford Arena night after night.

Included in the 5th Line Club package is:

Signed Puck - Presented to the 5th Line Club member during the auction

On-Ice Photo with Player - Taken immediately following the winning bid

Helmet Decal - Member's name proudly displayed on their player's helmet

Locker Room Name Bar - Family name added beside their player's locker stall

Signed Game-Worn Jersey - Received at the end of the season

Bench Buddies - Four (4) team bench seats during warmups for a selected game

Post-Game Visit - Immediate family access for a private, scheduled meet and greet

Videoboard Recognition - Family name featured in-game throughout the season

Exclusive Locker Room Tour - A behind-the-scenes look at the newly designed Rock Lobsters locker room

Two (2) Exclusive 5th Line Club Events - Invite-only gatherings with players and staff

With limited spots available, this is one of the most unique ways to support the Rock Lobsters while becoming part of the team's extended family. Don't miss your chance to be part of Athens hockey history - stay after the game on November 29th, bid on your favorite player, and reap the rewards all season long!







