Hat Tricks Add Forward Genaro Fronduto

Published on August 27, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Genaro Fronduto on a PTO contract for the 2025-26 season.

Fronduto, 21, comes from the Quebec Junior Hockey League (QJHL), where he spent parts of the past three seasons with the Terrebonne Cobras. Last season, the Peabody, Massachusetts, native recorded 44 points (18 goals, 26 assists) in 44 games, adding six points (three goals, three assists) in seven playoff games. In 2023-24, the 6-foot, 205-pound center posted a career-best 62 points (25 goals, 37 assists) in 46 games, contributing nine points (one goal, eight assists) in 12 playoff games.

"Genaro puts up points wherever he goes," Hat Tricks general manager AJ Galante said. "I'm really excited that he's starting his pro career here in Danbury. He's another piece of our youth movement who plays beyond his age. Judging by the film and what scouts have told me, he has an elite right-hand shot and isn't afraid to throw his body around and play physical."

During the 2022-23 season, Fronduto split the year between Terrebonne, the Gatineau Olympiques of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, and the Charlottetown Islanders of the QMJHL.

Between 2020 and 2022, Fronduto totaled 31 points (14 goals, 17 assists) in 63 games across two seasons with the Maine Nordiques at the 16U and 18U AAA levels, including playoff and NAPHL 18U Academy appearances, before moving on to higher junior levels.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from August 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.