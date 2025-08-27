Hat Tricks Re-Sign Goaltender Frankie McClendon

DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks announced today that the team has agreed to terms with goaltender Frankie McClendon on a PTO contract for the 2025-26 season.

McClendon, 32, is coming off a strong 2024-25 campaign in Danbury, where he went 10-2-0 with a 3.46 goals-against average and .905 save percentage across 14 appearances. Between Jan. 30 and April 5, he won eight straight games, matching the franchise record for consecutive victories by a goaltender. He also turned in a flawless playoff outing, stopping all three shots he faced.

Prior to last season, the veteran netminder spent two years with the Hat Tricks, highlighted by a standout 2022-23 season in which he went 10-2-0 with a 2.19 GAA and .917 save percentage, helping backstop Danbury to the league's best record and the Commissioner's Cup championship.

The following season (2023-24), he started in Danbury before finishing the campaign with the Carolina Thunderbirds, where he posted a 6-1-0 record with a 2.94 GAA and .923 save percentage.

The Oakland, California, native began his pro career in 2015-16 with the Berlin River Drivers (FHL) before later suiting up for the St. Clair Shores Fighting Saints and Carolina Thunderbirds. His best early-career performance came in 2018-19 with Carolina, when he went 9-1-0 with a 2.61 GAA and .910 save percentage, followed by a perfect 4-0-0 record with a 1.25 GAA, .926 save percentage and one shutout for the Thunderbirds in 2019-20.

Since debuting in professional hockey, the 6-foot, 195-pounder has played parts of eight seasons in the FPHL/FHL with Danbury, the Elmira River Sharks, Columbus River Dragons, the Thunderbirds, Mentor Ice Breakers, the River Drivers and the Fighting Saints. He has also earned opportunities in other leagues, appearing for the Fayetteville Marksmen (SPHL) and receiving loans to the Birmingham Bulls (SPHL) and the Atlanta Gladiators of the ECHL.







