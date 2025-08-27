Blue Ridge Bobcats Sign Tough Veteran Defenseman Preston Kugler

Published on August 27, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release







WYTHEVILLE, VA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats, proud members of the FPHL, are pleased to announce the signing of tough veteran defenseman Preston Kugler.

Standing 6'1" and weighing 195 lbs, Kugler is a gritty, stay-at-home blueliner with a proven track record of physical play. Over the past several seasons, he has competed in the SPHL with multiple teams and spent time last season with the Columbus River Dragons. In 180 professional games, Kugler has racked up nearly 480 penalty minutes, establishing himself as a hard-nosed presence on the back end. He has also won a FPHL championship in the 2020-21 season with the Columbus Riverdragons.

"Preston is exactly what we've been looking for," said Vice President Jimmy Milliken. "He's a veteran presence who plays hard against anyone who gets near our goalie, and he's not afraid to drop the mitts. We want to be a tough team to play against defensively, and Kugler gives us that edge. He was very sought after this off season and decided on Blue Ridge."

Head Coach Vojtech Zemlicka, who has both played alongside and against Kugler, echoed the sentiment:

"Preston is one of the toughest players I've seen. Having played with him and against him, I know first-hand the kind of grit and compete level he brings every night. He will be a huge asset to our locker room and our defensive game."

Kugler joins a deep and competitive Bobcats roster already stacked with talent.

Season Tickets and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call 276-335-2100 for more information and to secure your seats.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from August 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.