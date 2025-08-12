Blue Ridge Bobcats Re-Sign Goaltender Anthony Shrum

August 12, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release







WYTHEVILLE, VA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats, proud members of the FPHL, are excited to announce the return of goaltender Anthony Shrum for the 2025-26 season.

Standing 6'2" and weighing 195 lbs, Shrum joined the Bobcats last year as a college prospect and made an immediate impact. In just three games, he posted an impressive 1.73 goals-against average (GAA) and a .947 save percentage, going 2-0-0 in a Bobcats uniform.

Shrum split his collegiate career between NCAA Division III Worcester State University and Misericordia University, showcasing strong play at every level.

"Shrum came in last season as a college prospect and put up some really good numbers in the games he played," said Bobcats management. "We're looking forward to him coming in and having a great season."

Shrum joins an already deep and competitive Bobcats roster that includes players signed to Professional Tryout Agreements (PTOs) for the 2025-26 season:

Danny Martin, Carson Andreoli, Daniel Klinecky, Mike Mercurio, Nick Stuckless, Kyle Heitzner, Nick McHugh, Brandon Reller, Filip Hlavac, Milan Brezcko, Brendan Ronan, Egor Ramanau, Jonah Devereaux, Robin Eriksson, Wes Smith, Michal Machac, Jordon Kromm, Cale Dolan, and Lare Pahtayken.

With training camp fast approaching, the Bobcats are building a team ready to make noise in the FPHL this season.

Season Tickets and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call 276-335-2100 for more information and to secure your seats.







