Wolves Sign Veteran Schultz

August 12, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

The Watertown Wolves are thrilled to announce the signing of veteran defenseman Jake Schultz. Schultz, who spent last season serving as a linesman in the FPHL, has decided to come out of retirement and join the Wolves for the upcoming season.

A Rochester, NY native, Schultz brings a complete package of size, toughness, and skill to the Wolves' blue line. His professional career includes time in the SPHL and ECHL, along with several seasons in the FPHL-most recently with the Elmira River Sharks. Since 2020, Schultz has tallied 25 goals and 68 points in 82 FPHL games, along with an imposing 280 penalty minutes.

Wolves GM and Head Coach Justin Coachman expressed his excitement about the signing:

"We are excited to have a player of such caliber here in Watertown. I've known Jake for a very long time-we grew up just a couple streets apart, we're family. He brings so many different elements to his game. I'm thrilled he has chosen to lace them up again, and even more so that he'll be wearing the Red, White, and Blue this year."







