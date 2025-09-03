Buffalo Wild Wings Ready for the Season

Published on September 2, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Watertown Wolves News Release







We're teaming up with Buffalo Wild Wings of Watertown, NY as the official Saturday night post-game spot for the 2025 Watertown Wolves season!

After every Saturday night home game, head to Buffalo Wild Wings for great food, cold drinks, and a chance to hang out with your favorite Wolves players!

Let's keep the energy going-from the rink to Buffalo Wild Wings!







