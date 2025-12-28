Wolves Fall to the Black Bears on Friday Night

Published on December 27, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Watertown Wolves News Release







Friday night was the first of four consecutive games coming up between the Wolves and Black Bears, all in the Watertown Municipal Arena. Tonight was the sixth meeting of the season between the two teams, with Binghamton winning all five of the previous matchups.

It took only 2:26 of the first period for the league's leading power play, Binghamton Black Bears, to jump out to a 1-0 lead on a CJ Stubbs goal, assisted by Gavin Yates.

At the 8:40 mark Austin D'Orazio added to the lead when he wristed a shot past Watertown starter Breanden Colgan, assisted by Stubbs and Tyson Kirkby.

The Black Bears added one more goal at 18:15 mark with a Gehrett Sargis goal off a stretch pass from Jesse Anderson making it 3-0 Black Bears at the break.

CJ Stubbs netted his second of the night at the 3:56 mark of the second, extending the Black Bears lead to 4-0, with the assist going to Gavin Yates.

CJ Stubbs would grab a hat trick goal at 7:46, extending the lead to 5-0, assisted by Tyson Kirkby and Ivan Bonderenko.

The Wolves finally got on the board at the 9:23 mark when Brad Reitter got behind the Binghamton defense, and slapped a bouncing puck past Domenik Tmej making the score 5-1.

Newly acquired Hunter Hall netted his first Watertown goal at 10:44 of the period, giving the hometown team a little more life as they cut the lead to 5-2. Assists on the goal belonged to Steven Klinck and Zach Papapetros.

At 4:20 of the third, the Wolves comeback continued with a Yefim Mishkin short handed goal making the score 5-3.

Mac Jansen would put the Black Bears back up by three at the 7:12 mark, with the assist belonging to Geherett Sargis, pushing the final score to 6-3.

The Black Bears outshoot the Wolves 31-17 on the night and secure the win.

The Black Bears and Wolves will battle again on Saturday night with a start time of 6:15.







