FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

PORT HURON PROWLERS at DANBURY HAT TRICKS

Hat Tricks Drop First Game of Weekend Series in a 4-2 Loss to Prowlers

by Lexi Burkey

Danbury, CT - The Danbury Hat Tricks opened their snowy weekend off with a 4-2 loss to Empire Division foes, the Port Huron Prowlers.

Danbury defenseman Gregory Susinski got the scoring started for the Hat Tricks with a shot from the slot after the puck was left unattended at 4:39 in the first. Port Huron tied the game up just one minute and one second later after Bobby Price capitalized on the rebound and wrapped it around Danbury netminder Sebastian Resar's outstretched right pad.

After entering the second period tied at one, Kaiden Kandereka added another goal from the slot for Danbury at 8:27. After this, the Hat Tricks would not find themselves on the board again. Luke James tallied the first of three consecutive Prowlers goals at 9:03, tucking it in after a scrum in Resar's crease. Matt Graham added another after wrapping it around the right post at 12:12.

Port Huron secured the win with an empty net goal from Brett Lockhard with 24 seconds remaining in the game.

The Hat Tricks look to grab their first win against the Prowlers this season, Sunday, Dec. 28, at 1 p.m.

Prowlers Gut Out Win in Danbury

by Will Wiegelman

Danbury, CT - The Port Huron Prowlers came from behind twice and prevailed 4-2 over the Danbury Hat Tricks in Danbury. Port Huron has won three straight.

"It was a gutty effort from the guys," said Prowlers associate head coach Chris Paulin. "Really gutty game from our defense corps. Those guys were focused and disciplined. The mistakes were few and far between. I thought the consistency of the group back there was really strong tonight."

Danbury took its first lead less than five minutes in when Gregory Susinski followed up a rush and put home his second of the season. The Prowlers tied it up 61 seconds later when Alex Johnson's shot was blocked but bounced right to Bobby Price who made a nice move to the forehand and tucked it home.

The Hat Tricks went in front again midway through the second. The puck popped out to Kaiden Kanderka who sent it home from the slot. This time, Port Huron only needed 36 seconds to tie it again. Jamie Bucell turned a shot on net that Sebastian Resar didn't handle. The Prowlers crashed the net and willed the puck over the line as Luke James got credit for the goal.

"We just went to the net," James said. "I don't even know what happened. We were all digging for it, it went in the net and we're happy to get that.

A few minutes later, the visitors took their first lead. Lukas Lacny tried to stuff the puck at the side of the post. It ended up going across the crease to Matt Graham who tapped it home through a sliding Hat Trick. Danbury challenged but the goal stood.

Reid Cooper and the defense took it from there, including a few penalty kills, and Brett Lockhart sealed the deal with an empty netter in the final minute.

Cooper finished with 23 saves on the night while Resar made 39.

The teams rematch on Sunday, Dec. 28 at 1 P.M. as they make up Friday's postponed game. It can be seen live on the PHP Network YouTube channel.

PEE DEE ICEDOGS at ATHENS ROCK LOBSTERS

Lobsters Strike Early to Split Series with Pee Dee

by Matteen Zibanegadrad

Athens, GA - The Athens Rock Lobsters defeated the Pee Dee IceCats 3-1 at Akins Ford Arena, in front of a sold-out Saturday-night crowd of 5,772.

The first-period plaudits belonged to Daniil Glukharyov who sniped the top corner from distance at the 4:23 mark before poking a power-play goal in for a brace in the first 20 minutes.

Someone who loves to score against the IceCats, Garrett Milan made it 3-0 after following up on a Devyn Mayea shot with 1:32 gone in the middle frame.

Pee Dee scratched one back on a Chance Adrian power-play rebound late on in the second.

Outshooting Athens 15-3 in the third period, the IceCats just couldn't find a way past Carter McPhail; the Michigander was excellent in his return to Athens from his ECHL loan to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, making 34 saves on 35 shots.

The Rock Lobsters (15-4-4-0, 53 pts) return to Akins Ford Arena for a New Year's Eve celebration along with their game against the Columbus River Dragons. Puck drops at 7:05 p.m.

ADRIAN SCORES LONE GOAL IN 3-1 LOSS AT ATHENS

by Tom Callahan

Athens, GA - Daniil Glukharyev scored twice to help the Athens Rock Lobsters earn a weekend split against the Pee Dee IceCats in a 3-1 win on Saturday night at Aikens Ford Arena.

Glukharyev scored twice in the first period, once at even strength and once on the power play to give Athens a lead it would never relinquish.

Chance Adrian notched a power play goal for Pee Dee in the third period, and despite the IceCats out-shooting Athens 15-3 in the frame they could pull no closer on the scoreboard.

Matt Sayles made 29 saves in taking the loss for Pee Dee, making back-to-back starts for the first time this season.

The IceCats will be back in action on New Year's Eve when they host the Danbury Hat Tricks at 7:15 pm at Florence Center.

BINGHAMTON BLACK BEARS at WATERTOWN WOLVES

Wolves Fall to Black Bears, 6-1

by Jeff Barrett

Watertown, NY - Game two of the weekend between the Wolves and Black Bears was on tap this evening at the Watertown Municipal Arena. The seventh game in the season series found the Wolves still trying to score their first win of the season against the Black Bears, after losing the previous six games. Binghamton entered the game riding a thirteen game win streak, while the Wolves were looking to get back to the win column after dropping their last two.

Watertown would strike early at the 1:44 mark with a Jake Schultz goal assisted by Adam Zimmerman and Brad Reitter.

The Black Bears Zac Sirota snuck behind the Wolves defense at 7:26 of the frame and knotted the game at one goal each, assisted by Geherett Sargis and Mac Jansen.

At 15:35 of the period, Austin Thompson put the Black Bears in front for the first, and would send the teams to the locker rooms with the Black Bears leading 2-1.

At 3:03 into the second, CJ Stubbs scored his first of the night and fourth of the weekend to extend the Black Bears lead to 3-1, assisted by Tyson Kirkby and Kyle Stephan.

Kyle Stephan added to the Black Bears lead at 6:35 of the period, making it 4-1 on a pass from Jesse Anderson. Binghamton held the 4-1 lead after forty minutes of play.

CJ Stubbs would get his second of the night at 1:25 of the third for a powerplay goal assisted by Gavin Yates, making the score 5-1.

Less than a minute later at 2:11, Mc Jensen would light the lamp making it 6-1 in favor of Binghamton. Assists on the goal belonged to Stubbs and Yates.

Binghamton scored the 6-1 win while outshooting Watertown 36-16 for the game.

These same two teams will square off again next Friday and Saturday night in Watertown, as we kick off the new year. The puck drop for both night is scheduled to start at 7:30

Six Unanswered Goals leads Black Bears to 14th Straight Win

by Brooks Hill

Watertown, NY - The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Watertown Wolves 6-1 on Saturday night. The win marks the second-straight night Binghamton scored six goals, and 14th straight win this season.

The only offense the Wolves were able to find, came on their first shot of the game. Former Black Bear, Jake Schultz, redirected a shot from the point at 1:44 of the period. The Wolves held the 1-0 lead for six minutes but from then on, Binghamton controlled every part of the game. Zac Sirota tied the game at 1-1 and Austin Thompson added a breakaway goal to secure the 2-1 lead going into the locker room.

CJ Stubbs gave Binghamton a quick insurance goal at 3:03 of the second period. Following quickly behind, Kyle Stephan increased the Binghamton lead to 4-1. Binghamton was unable to score on a late power play in the period, the first penalty of the game, and the went to the second intermission up by three.

There were plenty of penalties in the third, but to no one's surprise, Binghamton's special teams put the hammer down. Stubbs scored his second goal of the night on the power play just a minute and change into the third. Then, Mac Jansen scored another power play goal at 2:11, making it 6-1. The PK locked it down in the final five minutes and Binghamton was able to win their 14th straight game.

TWIN CITY THUNDERBIRDS at COLUMBUS RIVER DRAGONS

RIVER DRAGONS SWEEP THUNDERBIRDS WITH 4-2 WIN

By Liam Gotimer

Columbus, GA - The Columbus River Dragons completed a sweep of the Twin-City Thunderbirds on Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center.

Boris Babik once again got the start for Twin-City, while Trevor Babin started in goal for Columbus.

The first goal of the game came at 11:16 of the first period, when Chiwetin Blacksmith found the back of the net with a beautiful wrist shot.

Moments after exiting the penalty box, Ryan Hunter extended the Columbus lead by sneaking a puck past Boris Babik.

At 14:48, Jan Salak tipped a puck into the net, putting the visitors on the board for the first time in the game.

In the third period, the River Dragons delivered an insurance marker, as Ryan Galvin beat Boris Babik upstairs following a feed from Ryan Hunter.

Zach White brought the Thunderbirds within one goal near the midway point of the period, firing a shot high on Trevor Babin.

Kyle Moore sealed the win for the River Dragons with an empty-net goal, making the final score 4-2.

Trevor Babin made 29 saves on 31 shots in the win for the River Dragons, while Boris Babik took the loss for the second straight night for Twin-City.

Columbus will return to the Columbus Civic Center on Friday, January 9, when the club hosts the Blue Ridge Bobcats.

Thunderbirds Fall 4-2 to River Dragons

By Kendall Grayson

Columbus, GA - The Twin City Thunderbirds fell 4-2 to the Columbus River Dragons Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center. Jan Salak and Zach White netted goals for Twin City in the loss. The Thunderbirds return home to host the Blue Ridge Bobcats on New Year's Eve at 8:35pm ET.

Chiwetin Blacksmith gave the River Dragons a one-goal lead at 11:16 of Saturday's opening period. The goal was scored even strength, and was assisted by Kyle Moore and Tyler Barrow. The Thunderbirds were outshot by a 9-8 margin during Saturday's 1st period, and trailed by a goal entering the 2nd period.

Ryan Hunter netted a goal for Columbus at 12:43 of the middle period to give the River Dragons a 2-0 lead in the matchup. Kyle Moore and Chiwetin Blacksmith each recorded an assist on the scoring play. Jan Salak scored for the Thunderbirds at 14:48 of the period to cut the Columbus lead to one-goal. Josh Labelle and Gus Ford recorded an assist on the goal. Each team recorded 11 shots on net during Saturday's middle period, and Twin City trailed by 2-1 entering the 3rd period.

Ryan Galvin scored less than four minutes into the final period to give Columbus a two-goal lead in the matchup. Ryan Hunter and Mike Winn each notched an assist on the scoring play. Twin City's final goal of the contest was netted by Zach White at 8:51 of the 3rd period. Joe Kennedy and Nate Keeley each collected an assist on the goal. Kyle Moore scored an empty net goal with less than ten seconds to play to give Columbus a 4-2 victory. Twin City dropped to 9-12-1 on the 2025-2026 season in the road loss.

Boris Babik dropped the game in net for Twin City in a 24-save-on-27-shot effort. Trevor Babin won the game in net for the River Dragons after making 29 saves on 31 shots during the battle.

Ring in the New Year with the Twin City Thunderbirds on Wednesday, December 31st at 8:35pm ET.

BATON ROUGE ZYDECO at BILOXI BREAKERS

Green Blanks Biloxi

by Devin Dobek

Biloxi, MS - After Baton Rouge leapfrogged Biloxi into 6th place last night, the Breakers hit the ice Saturday night in a must win scenario. However, Ross Bartlett's goal 89 seconds in combined with a 35 save shutout for Connor Green proved to be all Baton Rouge needed to close out a weekend sweep on the road.

In pregame warmups there was a lot of jawwing between the two sides, with heavyweights AJ Schlepp and Matthew Bazarin needing to be separated by both linesmen. The puck was dropped and the Zydeco came out hot. It took just 89 seconds for Ross Bartlett to pot a one-timer on the glove side of Borodkin to put the visitors up 1-0. Then it became another back and forth battle between the netminders in Borodkin and Green, with some impressive saves being made to keep it 1-0. Into the 14th minute, former Breaker now Zydeco Blake Keller got locked up in the corner with Brandon Lucchesi. The two former teammates shed the mitts but couldn't get much separation, and the bout ended quickly with matching minors for roughing. Keller was met with a choir of boos as he saluted his former fanbase on the way to the box. With the energy up, the Breakers mounted some pressure, but couldn't find the equalizer. Biloxi led in shots 16-11 despite being down 1-0 on the scoreboard.

Period 2 felt like a carbon copy of the Friday affair, with plenty of scoring opportunities but no tallies. The Breakers earned the first powerplay opportunity after Tyler Larwood was assessed the trip, but still Connor Green continued to stand on his head. Around the midway point the Zydeco had back to back shifts where they thought they had scored, with a celebration and all, but Anton Borodkin's magic continued to shine. Blake Keller continued to stir the pot, getting tangled up with Trey Fischer inside the 5 minute mark, but the game had yet to see a fight despite all the extracurricular jousting. A devastating delay of game penalty was taken by Rich Durina with just 13 seconds remaining on the clock, teeing up a powerplay for the Breakers to kick off period 3. Baton Rouge carried their 1-0 lead to the room now leading 28-27 in shots.

Period 3 was a bit of a sloppy one. Beginning the period with a 5 on 4 advantage, the Hockey Gods gave Biloxi a gift when Kim Miettinen was assessed a hold, opening the door for a lengthy 5 on 3 with a chance to tie the game. The Breakers had a few shots, but nothing of quality as even strength was restored. Around the midway point, right off the faceoff Nick Ketola fired a shot through traffic from the top of the key that beat Borodkin clean to make it 2-0. Chasing 2, Biloxi had no answers the rest of the way. The cherry on top was Blake Keller potting an empty-netter in his former barn to bury the Breakers at 3-0, his first point as a Zydeco. Connor Green earned his first professional shutout as well, stopping all 35 shots he faced in a second star effort.

The Breakers lose their 6th straight and drop to 5-17-1, good for 7th in the Continental division. The Zydeco improve to 5-11-5 with the weekend sweep, and hold a 4 point buffer over Biloxi for 6th place in the Continental. Both teams will play next on New Years Eve, with Biloxi traveling to Monroe for the final time and Baton Rouge hosting Topeka.

MONROE MOCCASINS at TOPEKA SCARECROWS

Moccasins Ride Rebounds To Victory, 4-3

by Jon Kliment

Topeka, KS - Topeka came home and struggled to find their footing after a long road trip. After a loss Friday night and a bit of a depleted lineup coach Robbie Nichols had to find a way to push the pace of play and battle back against a hard working, aggressive Monroe squad.

After some back and forth early the Scarecrows found a way to get on the board first as Cameron Clark barreled down the far side of the ice and as he cut back found the top of the circle with a wrister that beat Tyler Masternak to give Topeka their first lead of the weekend, 1-0. 3:25 later Monroe took advantage of an offensive zone draw and Yianni Liarakos found a way to beat Daniil Bryzgalov through traffic to tie the game up at a goal a piece.

When the second period began the aggression ramped up as well. An early slash from Carlos Fornaris saw Topeka on the power play and Boston Bird took advantage coming in off the wall and fired the puck past Masternak to give the Scarecrows back the lead 2-1 at 6:53. After another penalty call and on a delay Scott Coash found his way through and fired another shot from the top of the circle past Masternak for a two goal lead for Topeka at 8:50 of the frame. After the middle of the period it was the Austin Albrecht show as on two seperate chances he found rebounds to be able to beat Bryzgalov after impressive first saves, but at 12:58 Albrecht brought Monroe within one and at 16:31 Austin found the tying goal right in the slot.

Monroe continued rolling in the third as Andrew Bellant found the back of the net for a decisive 4th goal to give the Moccasins the win.

Bryzgalov stopped 46 of 50 in the loss.

Topeka returns to Baton Rouge for the final time this season Wednesday for a 3:05pm start. Tune in on Sporfie or on Youtube.

BLUE RIDGE BOBCATS at INDIANA SENTINELS

Indiana Loses Barn Burner, 5-4

by Sentinels staff

Columbus, IN - It came down to the final frame in Columbus as the Indiana Sentinels and Blue Ridge Bobcats wrapped up the second game of their two-game set.

The home Sentinels opened the scoring early when Ryan Glazer buried his team-leading 14th goal of the season. The lead was short-lived, however, as Blue Ridge answered on the very next shift. Daniel Klinecky won a loose-puck battle and broke free on a breakaway to knot the game at one. The Bobcats carried momentum through the remainder of the period and took a 3-2 advantage into the first intermission, capped by a Vlad Pavlov tally just before the horn.

The second period delivered plenty of excitement for the 800+ in attendance. Nolan Dawson finished off a beautiful passing sequence from Glazer and Ashton Collazo to tie the game at three. The back-and-forth continued as both teams traded power-play goals, sending the contest to the third period deadlocked at 4-4.

The final frame featured a flurry of chances at both ends of the ice. For the first time in three meetings, the Sentinels found themselves trailing late. Indiana pulled the goaltender in the final seconds in search of the equalizer, but Blue Ridge netminder Hunter Virostek stood tall, shutting the door to secure the Bobcats' regulation victory.

The Sentinels will look to bounce back as they wrap up their five-game homestand Wednesday night at the NYE Classic against the Port Huron Prowlers. Puck drop is set for 7:30 PM

RADCHENKO'S GWG POLE VAULTS BOBCATS TO 5-4 WIN AND INTO 4TH IN EMPIRE STANDINGS

by Brett Wiseman

Columbus, IN - Denis Radchenko scored the only goal of the third period on Saturday night, wristing home the game winning goal from the near point through a maze of bodies to carry the Blue Ridge Bobcats to a 5-4 win over the Indiana Sentinels before a crowd of 866 at the Hamilton Community Ice Arena.

For the first time in the four game season series, the Sentinels scored first when Ryan Glazer snapped a wrist shot past Hunter Virostek just over two minutes into the opening frame.

The Bobcats responded resoundingly with a pair of goals in a 30 second span. Daniel Klinecky tied the game at 1 when he picked the pocket of a Sentinel at center ice and broke away solo, sniping a shot past the glove of John Werner at the 3:10 mark of the first. Exactly half a minute later, Justin Daly redirected a wrist shot from Filip Hlavac on the power play to put Blue Ridge on top 2-1.

Nikita Kozyrev pounded home a rebound to double the Bobcats lead later in the opening frame, but Vladislav Pavlov pulled Indiana back to within one at 3-2 with just over a minute remaining in the first.

Nolan Dawson put home a pair of goals in the second period, sandwiched by a power play marker from Nick Stuckless and saw the game knotted at 4 after 40 minutes of play.

Radchenko's GWG came at the 6:00 mark of the third, and Hunter Virostek stood on his head in net down the stretch, stopping a total of 42 Sentinels shots on the night to help the Bobcats to the victory.

Blue Ridge continues its seven-game road stretch on Wednesday in Winston-Salem for a New Year's Eve clash with the Twin City Thunderbirds. Puck drop is set for 8:35 PM.







