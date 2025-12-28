Hat Tricks Drop First Game of Weekend Series in a 4-2 Loss to Prowlers

The Danbury Hat Tricks opened their snowy weekend off with a 4-2 loss to Empire Division foes, the Port Huron Prowlers.

Danbury defenseman Gregory Susinski got the scoring started for the Hat Tricks with a shot from the slot after the puck was left unattended at 4:39 in the first. Port Huron tied the game up just one minute and one second later after Bobby Price capitalized on the rebound and wrapped it around Danbury netminder Sebastian Resar's outstretched right pad.

After entering the second period tied at one, Kaiden Kandereka added another goal from the slot for Danbury at 8:27. After this, the Hat Tricks would not find themselves on the board again. Luke James tallied the first of three consecutive Prowlers goals at 9:03, tucking it in after a scrum in Resar's crease. Matt Graham added another after wrapping it around the right post at 12:12.

Port Huron secured the win with an empty net goal from Brett Lockhard with 24 seconds remaining in the game.

The Hat Tricks look to grab their first win against the Prowlers this season, Sunday, Dec. 28, at 1 p.m.

