Prowlers Gut out Win in Danbury

Published on December 27, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

The Port Huron Prowlers came from behind twice and prevailed 4-2 over the Danbury Hat Tricks in Danbury. Port Huron has won three straight.

"It was a gutty effort from the guys," said Prowlers associate head coach Chris Paulin. "Really gutty game from our defense corps. Those guys were focused and disciplined. The mistakes were few and far between. I thought the consistency of the group back there was really strong tonight."

Danbury took its first lead less than five minutes in when Gregory Susinski followed up a rush and put home his second of the season. The Prowlers tied it up 61 seconds later when Alex Johnson's shot was blocked but bounced right to Bobby Price who made a nice move to the forehand and tucked it home.

The Hat Tricks went in front again midway through the second. The puck popped out to Kaiden Kanderka who sent it home from the slot. This time, Port Huron only needed 36 seconds to tie it again. Jamie Bucell turned a shot on net that Sebastian Resar didn't handle. The Prowlers crashed the net and willed the puck over the line as Luke James got credit for the goal.

"We just went to the net," James said. "I don't even know what happened. We were all digging for it, it went in the net and we're happy to get that.

A few minutes later, the visitors took their first lead. Lukas Lacny tried to stuff the puck at the side of the post. It ended up going across the crease to Matt Graham who tapped it home through a sliding Hat Trick. Danbury challenged but the goal stood.

Reid Cooper and the defense took it from there, including a few penalty kills, and Brett Lockhart sealed the deal with an empty netter in the final minute.

Cooper finished with 23 saves on the night while Resar made 39.

The teams rematch on Sunday, Dec. 28 at 1 P.M. as they make up Friday's postponed game. It can be seen live on the PHP Network YouTube channel.







