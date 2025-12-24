Series Preview: Post-Christmas in CT

Published on December 24, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Port Huron Prowlers News Release







The Port Huron Prowlers and Danbury Hat Tricks will renew pleasantries immediately after Christmas in Danbury. They haven't played each other since the opening weekend in October.

The Prowlers are coming off a weekend in which they got themselves back on track against the Blue Ridge Bobcats. On Friday, Arttu Heikkilä scored twice in the first and Matt Graham deflected home the game winner in the second, a goal that had to be reviewed to confirm it crossed the goal line after it was originally waved off. Reid Cooper stretched for a paddle save in the final seconds to preserve a 3-2 win that snapped Port Huron's franchise-record six-game losing skid. They left no doubt the next night. A 6-0 lead was highlighted by Blake Anderson's "Michigan" goal en route to a 7-1 thrashing of the Bobcats. The Prowlers remain in second in the Empire Division at 13-11-0 with 39 points.

The Hat Tricks took on the Binghamton Black Bears for the second-straight weekend with both games in upstate New York. On Friday, the Bears took a 3-0 lead in the second but Jonny Ruiz scored twice before the end of the period to make it a one-goal game. Danbury never found an equalizer, however, and Binghamton held on for a 4-2 win. The next game was close for more than half the game as it was 3-2 Black Bears with less than nine minutes left in the second period. Binghamton scored eight of the last nine goals of the game to blow it open and hang 11 on the visitors. The Hat Tricks have dropped four in a row, all to the Bears, and sit fourth in the Empire at 9-11-3 with 29 points.

SEASON SERIES (PORT HURON LEADS 2-0)

Oct. 10 @ Danbury: Prowlers 3, Hat Tricks 1

Oct. 11 @ Danbury: Prowlers 4, Hat Tricks 0

LAST MEETING

Reid Cooper stopped 38 of 38 shots for the first shutout in the FPHL in the 2025-26 season to help Port Huron sweep the highly-anticipated playoff rematch. Brett Lockhart scored the game winner in the first and Dylan Marty led the way with three assists.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Prowlers - Arttu Heikkilä (F) - The Finnish forward finally had the puck bounce his way last weekend with three goals over two games. He scored his first as a Prowler against the Hat Tricks during opening weekend.

Hat Tricks - Sebastian Resar (G) - Despite being pulled from both games last weekend in Binghamton, the 22-year old has made numerous strong starts. He's had a save percentage over .930 in seven of his 13 starts.

STAT CENTRAL

Austin Fetterly (PHP) is one point away from 250 in his FPHL career ... The Hat Tricks are a combined 0-10-1 against Binghamton and Port Huron this season and 9-1-2 against everyone else

SERIES SCHEDULE

Dec. 26, 7:30 P.M. at Danbury Ice Arena (Danbury, CT)

Dec. 27, 7:00 P.M. at Danbury Ice Arena (Danbury, CT)

Both games can be seen live on the PHP Network YouTube channel.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from December 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.