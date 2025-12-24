Scarecrows Acquire 2024-2025 FPHL Rookie of the Year in Trade with Watertown

The Topeka Scarecrows are proud to announce that they have acquired 2024-2025 FPHL Rookie of the Year, Defenseman Trevor Grasby from the Watertown Wolves in exchange for Forward Hunter Hall and Defenseman Zach Papapetros.

Grasby, a 25-year-old Defenseman out of Holland Landing, ONT is in the middle of his third professional season. After college Trevor played the end of 2023-2024 with the Watertown Wolves putting up 10 points in 15 games and getting two games of playoff experience before beginning the 2024-2025 in Watertown as well where he posted 75 points in 55 games. After the season Grasby received the FPHL Rookie of the Year award and began this year in Macon with the Mayhem before returning to the Wolves and in just 5 games already has put up 11 points.

"We are very excited to get a player with the abilities Trevor has to come to Topeka. As last seasons 2024-2025 Rookie of the Year and his numbers already this season we are very excited to add Trevor to our roster." Coach Robbie Nichols said of the acquisition. "Unfortunately as we build for the playoffs we will need to make changes and if you want to get premium players you have to give premium players. Hunter Hall is a good power forward and a good guy. Zach Papapetros has a good set of hands, led our power play unit and is very big locker room presence. We will miss those guys, but as we look for a championship here in Topeka we are aiming to build the best roster we can to compete."

Papapetros was selected in the expansion draft and Hall was picked up in an early season trade with Baton Rouge. Zach has 12 assists in 19 games, while Hunter has 6 points in 18 games.

