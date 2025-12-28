Adrian Scores Lone Goal in 3-1 Loss at Athens

Published on December 27, 2025

Pee Dee IceCats News Release







ATHENS, GA - Daniil Glukharyev scored twice to help the Athens Rock Lobsters earn a weekend split against the Pee Dee IceCats in a 3-1 win on Saturday night at Aikens Ford Arena.

Glukharyev scored twice in the first period, once at even strength and once on the power play to give Athens a lead it would never relinquish.

Chance Adrian notched a power play goal for Pee Dee in the third period, and despite the IceCats out-shooting Athens 15-3 in the frame they could pull no closer on the scoreboard.

Matt Sayles made 29 saves in taking the loss for Pee Dee, making back-to-back starts for the first time this season.

The IceCats will be back in action on New Year's Eve when they host the Danbury Hat Tricks at 7:15 pm at Florence Center. Tickets for all remaining IceCats home games are on sale now through the Florence Center Box Office or online at TicketMaster.com.







