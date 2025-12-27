IceCats Break Slide, Beat Athens, 4-3

Published on December 26, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Pee Dee IceCats News Release







FLORENCE, SC - The Pee Dee IceCats rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Athens Rock Lobsters 4-3 in front of a franchise-record crowd of 4,689 fans at Florence Center on Friday night.

Trailing 3-1 late in the second period, Pee Dee began the rally at 16:41 when Patricks Marcinkevics drove in from the left wing, pulling away from a delayed hooking penalty to get to the front of the net and go forehand-to-backhand and tuck the puck in the five-hole of Rock Lobsters goaltender William Lavalliere (31 saves) to make it a 3-2 game.

Just 38 seconds later, the game turned when two separate fights broke out and resulted in ejections for Filip Virgili and Jordan Popoff as well as a five-minute major power play for the IceCats. They would cash in on the advantage at 18:19 when Trevor Lord scored to make it 3-3 just before the intermission.

Pee Dee pressed with the carryover power play time but didn't score until just after the major expired, with TJ Prexler cashing in from the low slot for the eventual game-winning goal at 2:28.

Late in the third period, Pee Dee was assessed back-to-back delay of game penalties and had to kill off 18 seconds of five-on three to hold onto the win.

Matt Sayles made 23 saves for the victory as the IceCats won in regulation for the first time since November 26 against Blue Ridge.

The same two teams rematch tomorrow night in Athens at 7:05 pm, with the Powers Properties Pregame Show starting 15 minutes prior to puck drop on the IceCats Broadcast Network.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from December 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.