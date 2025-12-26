Thunderbirds Set for Road Series with River Dragons

Published on December 26, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

COLUMBUS, GA. - The Twin City Thunderbirds hit the road this weekend for back-to-back games against the Columbus River Dragons at the Columbus Civic Center. Puck drop for tonight's game is scheduled for 7:35pm ET, and tomorrow night's game will begin at 7:05pm ET. Twin City will return home to the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds on Wednesday night for a New Year's Eve showdown against the Blue Ridge Bobcats. Tickets may be purchased online by visiting WSFairgrounds.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236. Puck drop for the Thunderbirds' next home game on New Year's Eve is scheduled for 8:35pm ET.

Twin City (9-11-0) enters tonight's road game against Columbus on a three-game winning streak. The Thunderbirds posted a two-game sweep of the Pee Dee IceCats last weekend. Twin City's two-goal victory over Pee Dee last Saturday night on home ice at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds propelled the Thunderbirds to 4th place in the FPHL's Continental Division standings. Twin City has won six of the last ten games, and enters this weekend with a 2-2-0 record in head-to-head matchups against Columbus this season. This weekend's matchups are the final games between the two rivals in the 2025-2026 regular season. With the series tied 2-2-0, the results of this weekend's battles will determine which team wins the season series. The Thunderbirds previously posted wins over the River Dragons on Saturday, November 8th, and Saturday, December 13th. Scoring leaders for Twin City entering this weekend's series include Gus Ford (14), Zach White (11), Roman Kraemer (8), and Jan Salak (7).

Columbus (13-7-1) enters this weekend's series twelve points ahead of Twin City in 3rd place in the FPHL's Continental Division standings. The River Dragons split games last weekend with the Athens Rock Lobsters, and have won six of their last ten games overall. Columbus is one of three teams in the division with a positive goal differential (+6), and will host Twin City in back-to-back games this weekend for the only time this season. Scoring leaders for the River Dragons entering tonight's battle on home ice against the Thunderbirds include Ryan Hunter (16), Tyler Barrow (13), and Alex Storjohann (11). The River Dragons will play three consecutive road games following this weekend's home series against the Thunderbirds.

Ring in the New Year with the Twin City Thunderbirds on Wednesday, December 31st at 8:35pm ET. The Thunderbirds and the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena are currently offering a special ticket offer to the event. The unbeatable deal offers two tickets for only $20.26! Experience the action on the ice and stick around for the midnight puck drop! For more information on this one-time ticket offer, visit https://www.gofevo.com/event/Welcome20262.

The Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena is currently offering a Holiday 4-Pack for only $60. The deal includes four tickets to the Thunderbirds' New Year's Eve game against the Blue Ridge Bobcats, and four public skating passes. The ticket package can be purchased and picked up at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office. More information about the ticket special can be found online at https://tinyurl.com/WSFairgroundsDecember4Pack.

Tonight's game is set to begin at 7:35pm ET, and will be streamed live on YouTube and WTOB Radio. Tickets to Thunderbirds home games may be purchased online by skating to WSFairgrounds.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236. The Twin City Thunderbirds are proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL). #FlockTogether







