Ryan Hunter the Overtime Hero as Columbus Wins, 4-3

Published on December 26, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA. - The Columbus River Dragons took down the Twin-City Thunderbirds by a final score of 4-3 in overtime on Friday night at the Columbus Civic Center in Columbus, Georgia.

Boris Babik backstopped the crease for the visitors, while Tyler Roy was in goal again for the River Dragons.

The opening goal of the game came less than three minutes into the second period, and it came off the stick of former River Dragon Josh Labelle.

An outstanding individual effort from Alexander Jmaeff accounted for Columbus's first goal of the game, assisted by Benjamin Pizzimenti and Lucas Texmo.

The River Dragons took the lead at the end of the second period, with Ryan Galvin deflecting the puck into the net. The assists on the goal went to Ryan Hunter, who took the shot, and Alex Storjohann.

Two third-period goals brought the Thunderbirds ahead once more, as Jiri Pestuka and Gus Ford teamed up on the tallies for the road side.

With 10 seconds remaining in regulation time, and Tyler Roy pulled in favor of the extra attacker, Columbus evened the score. Kyle Moore tipped the game-tying goal after providing a net-front screen.

"We were lucky to have a point out of that post-Christmas game," Head Coach Jerome Bechard said. "It was very sloppy overall throughout, but our power play was a positive, and I'm glad we gutted the game out."

Tyler Roy earned his 10th win of the season in goal for Columbus, while Boris Babik suffered his seventh defeat for the Thunderbirds.

Columbus is home once more tomorrow night, when the club takes on Twin-City. You won't want to miss these rivals battle one last time this season! Click HERE for tickets.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from December 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.