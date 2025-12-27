Danbury Hat Tricks Host Port Huron Prowlers

Published on December 26, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

The Hat Tricks fell 11-3 to the Binghamton Black Bears on Saturday night, dropping their fourth straight game and their fourth consecutive loss to Binghamton.

Black Bears forward CJ Stubbs opened the scoring in the first period, with forward Mac Jansen adding a goal 25 seconds later. Danbury got on the board on a backhand goal from rookie Alexander Legkov. Still, Binghamton responded with goals from defenseman Jesse Anderson, forwards Kyle Stephan, Gehrett Sargis and defenseman Austin D'Orazio to build a 6-2 lead through two periods.

Hat Tricks captain Jonny Ruiz scored on the power play early in the third for Danbury, but Binghamton pulled away with power-play goals from D'Orazio and additional tallies from Sargis, forward Tyson Kirkby and forward Zac Sirota to close out the win.

Here are some observations from the game:

Penalty kill struggles continue for Hat Tricks

Danbury, fourth in the Empire Division in penalty-kill percentage (.802), allowed three power-play goals in Saturday's loss. D'Orazio netted two in the second and third periods, while Kirkby added one in the third for the Black Bears' ninth goal of the night.

The Hat Tricks had allowed just one power-play goal in each of the previous two games facing the league's top unit, making Saturday's three a noticeable step back

With three teams ahead of them in penalty killing, Danbury's special teams still have room for improvement and will look to capitalize on the FPHL's least effective power play, the Port Huron Prowlers, who enter the weekend with a .124 conversion rate.

Danbury falls apart in second games of weekend series

For the second consecutive weekend series against Binghamton, the Hat Tricks have lost in ugly fashion after close-scoring opening games.

Two weekends ago, Danbury opened the series with a strong performance in a 3-2 shootout loss, taking an early 2-0 lead and holding a 2-1 advantage for most of the game. Despite the loss, it was one of Danbury's most competitive outings against the two-time reigning champions.

The next night was a different story, as the Black Bears jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first period and piled on eight goals in the 8-3 Hat Tricks loss - one that could've been 8-1 if not for late Danbury goals from forward Jordon Kromm and defenseman Gregory Susinski.

On Dec. 19, the Hat Tricks once again played Binghamton in a tight game, where they were able to fan the flames of a 3-0 Black Bears lead early. Ruiz's two goals for Danbury kept in competitive into the late stages of the game before Stubbs' empty-net goal sealed the 4-2 win for Binghamton.

It wasn't the cliche tale of two halves; it was the tale of two games because a night later, the Black Bears defeated the Hat Tricks 11-3, driven by the aforementioned three power-play tallies from Binghamton.

As it stands, these two teams would still meet in the first round of the playoffs as the first and fourth seeds. Danbury will need to find a way to keep it competitive with the Black Bears for more than one game in a series.

Head-to-head

Tonight's game will be the third meeting between the Hat Tricks and Prowlers after they opened the season on Oct. 10 and 11, with Port Huron winning both.

In the much-anticipated season opener after last season's playoff series between these two, the Prowlers defeated Danbury 3-1 with two goals from defenseman Alex Johnson in the first and third periods and forward Matt Graham on the power play.

Hat Tricks defenseman Danny Labelle scored the opening goal of the season for Danbury, a power-play goal in the second period that would end up being the Hat Tricks' only goal of opening weekend.

On Oct. 11, Port Huron completed the weekend sweep of Danbury with a 4-0 shutout win. Prowlers goalie Reid Cooper earned first-star honors with 38 saves on 38 shots, while four different Port Huron skaters-defensemen Brett Lockhart and Nicholas Favaro and forwards Reginald Millette and Arttu Heikkila-found the net.

About the Prowlers

Last time out for the Prowlers, they defeated the Blue Ridge Bobcats 7-1 on Dec. 20. Six different forwards scored for Port Huron: Lukas Lacny, Heikkila, Luke James, Bobby Price, Blake Anderson, and Graham.

With the win, Port Huron extended its winning streak to two, both against the Bobcats last weekend, after dropping both games in the previous series against Blue Ridge.

The Prowlers are currently second in the Empire Division with a 13-11-0-0 record for 39 points, 22 behind first-place Binghamton. Graham leads the team with 24 points and 10 goals, while Johnson tops the assists chart with 16.

Hat Tricks headlines

Focus shifts to catching Prowlers

After four straight losses to Binghamton, which is running away with the Empire Division, the Hat Tricks now turn their attention to second-place Port Huron. 10 points behind the Prowlers, Danbury needs a strong showing in this weekend's series to get back on track.

Often called a "get-right game" in sports, this weekend shapes up as a "get-right series" for the Hat Tricks. Facing the division's second-best team gives Danbury a chance to regain momentum and make up ground in the standings.

Rematch with Port Huron tests Danbury

Danbury faces a critical challenge this weekend in a rematch with second-place Port Huron. With two losses already to start the season against the Prowlers, the Hat Tricks will need to set the rivalry aside and treat the series as an opportunity to earn six points.

A sweep would help Danbury close the gap in the Empire Division standings and provide much-needed momentum heading into the second half of the schedule.

The Danbury Hat Tricks continue their sixth season in the Federal Prospects Hockey League on Friday, Dec. 26 (7:30 p.m.) and Saturday, Dec. 27 (7:00 p.m.) at the Danbury Ice Arena, against the Port Huron Prowlers.







