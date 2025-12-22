Rookie Goalie Resar Anchors Hat Tricks with Confidence and Composure

Published on December 22, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







For Sebastian Resar, being in the game doesn't just mean facing shots. It means staying mentally strong and anticipating what is developing on the ice. Remaining stoic, he does not allow emotion to drive his play.

"There's always something I can be doing to keep myself in the game," Resar said.

Goaltending resembles boxing - a fighter spends far more time getting ready than actually throwing punches, and some nights there are not going to be many punches thrown.

Resar leans on that mindset on nights like that, when opponents produce light shot totals. One habit that reinforces it is the mantras running through Resar's head throughout a game - mantras he would not share.

"I like to keep it secret, that's the one thing for it," Resar said.

Some nights, however, this quiet confidence allows the 22-year-old rookie to keep his team in the game, like on Dec. 12, when Resar stopped 55 of 57 shots for a .965 save percentage against the Binghamton Black Bears in the 3-2 shootout loss.

But that game wasn't an outlier. Since signing with the Hat Tricks on Oct. 23 after beginning the 2025-26 season with the Macon Mayhem of the SPHL, Resar has been one of the team's most valuable players.

Through 12 starts, he has faced 484 shots and owns a .926 save percentage, tied for third in the FPHL. His 7-3-0-2 record reflects his ability to turn strong performances into wins, the team result that matters most.

"It's the most fun part of the game, contributing to the win," Resar said. "Whether I'm contributing or not, I just want to get the win."

Resar's built for the workload, but his contributions do not always require him to touch the puck. Often, the confidence he gives the team is his greatest asset.

"Providing confidence to your team at certain points in the game is huge," Resar said.

That trust has carried from the players to the coaching staff, who have leaned on Resar in pressure moments.

"It's always nice to know when you have somebody back there that can bail you out at different times, and he has done that many times since he's been here," Hat Tricks head coach John Bierchen said.

As for the mindset his teammates should have when he is behind them in net, Resar has a clear idea.

"They can be themselves and they can play with swagger. I don't want them to be hesitant at all when I'm in the net," Resar said. "I want them to know if there's a mistake, that I'll be there for them and vice versa."

Confidence and trust are not developed on game day; it starts with Resar's approach, one that he catered to the professional game while still at the University of Toronto. From style to approach, everything was on the table for Resar to adjust for the next level.

"It's not just the practices, it's everything before, after, and in between," Resar said.

One learning point that's stuck with Resar in his first season of professional hockey is utilizing his size, something he wasn't always doing between the pipes.

"I used to play like a smaller goalie in the past," Resar said. "That's what I really like to work on, is understanding my size and then using it."

Resar understands that in sports, players must forget mistakes quickly and focus on what comes next. It's a mindset he carries onto the ice - one that keeps him from commenting on a standout moment from this season.

"I forget them right after they happen," Resar said. "The simple saves I think feel just as good as the big ones."

For Resar, attacking this rookie season with this mentality is fueling his bigger goals.

"I want to be the guy wherever I go, and I think I can wherever I go," Resar said. "I have full confidence in myself and my teammates at all times. I want to take this team to a championship and win it."

The Danbury Hat Tricks continue their sixth season in the Federal Prospects Hockey League on Friday, Dec. 26 (7:30 p.m.) and Saturday, Dec. 27 (7:00 p.m.) at the Danbury Ice Arena, against the Port Huron Prowlers. Single-game tickets and partial season ticket packages are on sale and can be purchased in person at the Hat Tricks office located inside the Danbury Ice Arena at 1 Independence Way in Danbury, by calling (973-713-7547) or emailing (herm@danburyhattricks.com) the office, or online through Tixr. For the latest Hat Tricks news, visit www.danburyhattricks.com, follow the team on Facebook (www.facebook.com/danburyhattricks), Instagram (@danburyhattricks), X (@DanburyHatTrick), TikTok (@danburyhattricks), and YouTube (@DanburyHatTricks), and subscribe to the Hat Tricks' newsletter.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from December 22, 2025

Rookie Goalie Resar Anchors Hat Tricks with Confidence and Composure - Danbury Hat Tricks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.