Stubbs Hat Trick Propels Binghamton

Published on December 26, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







Watertown, NY - The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Watertown Wolves 6-3 on Friday night. CJ Stubbs recorded another hat trick for Binghamton and led the game with three points.

The first period was all Binghamton; the Black Bears connected three times in the opening frame. CJ Stubbs started the scoring at 2:26 with a power play goal. Austin D'Orazio scored another power play goal at 8:40 and Gehrett Sargis finished the period with a goal at 18:45. After 20, Binghamton led 3-0 on 13 shots.

More goals poured in for the Black Bears in the second. Stubbs scored his second goal of the night by crashing the net with Gavin Yates and then completed the hat trick at 7:46 of the period.

After Stubbs' third of the game, it was 5-0 Binghamton.

That's when Watertown found offense, small but noteworthy. Brad Reitter scored on a breakaway, then the Black Bears challenged for a potential missed offside call. Binghamton did not win the challenge and as a result were sent the penalty kill for the first time of the night.

Hunter Hall scored on the man advantage and made it 5-2 before the second period ended.

The Wolves special teams' units stayed hot as they scored the first goal of the third period as well. This time, Yefim Mishkin scored shorthanded at 4:20 of period making it 5-3. Binghamton put an end to the scoring run from Watertown at 7:12 thanks to Mac Jansen and that would be the final tally of the night. Binghamton wins 6-3, their 13 win in-a-row.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from December 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.