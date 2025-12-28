River Dragons Sweep Thunderbirds with 4-2 Win

Published on December 27, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA. - The Columbus River Dragons completed a sweep of the Twin-City Thunderbirds on Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center.

Boris Babik once again got the start for Twin-City, while Trevor Babin started in goal for Columbus.

The first goal of the game came at 11:16 of the first period, when Chiwetin Blacksmith found the back of the net with a beautiful shot.

Moments after exiting the penalty box, Ryan Hunter extended the Columbus lead by sneaking a puck past Boris Babik.

At 14:48, Jan Salak tipped a puck into the net, putting the visitors on the board for the first time in the game.

In the third period, the River Dragons delivered an insurance marker, as Ryan Galvin beat Boris Babik upstairs following a feed from Ryan Hunter.

Zach White brought the Thunderbirds within one goal near the midway point of the period, firing a shot high on Trevor Babin.

Kyle Moore sealed the win for the River Dragons with an empty-net goal, making the final score 4-2.

Trevor Babin made 29 saves on 31 shots in the win for the River Dragons, while Boris Babik took the loss for the second straight night for Twin-City.

"We're still learning how to win," Head Coach Jerome Bechard said. "In one goal games, its about structure and hockey sense, especially on broken plays. It's still a work in progress, but we're getting there. Trevor Babin was outstanding, and Chiwetin's first goal came off of a great change."

Columbus will return to the Columbus Civic Center on Friday, January 9, when the club hosts the Blue Ridge Bobcats.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from December 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.