6 Unanswered Goals Leads Black Bears to 14th Straight Win

Published on December 27, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Watertown, NY - The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Watertown Wolves 6-1 on Saturday night. The win marks the second-straight night Binghamton scored six goals, and 14th straight win this season.

The only offense the Wolves were able to find, came on their first shot of the game. Former Black Bear, Jake Schultz, redirected a shot from the point at 1:44 of the period. The Wolves held the 1-0 lead for six minutes but from then on, Binghamton controlled every part of the game. Zac Sirota tied the game at 1-1 and Austin Thompson added a breakaway goal to secure the 2-1 lead going into the locker room.

CJ Stubbs gave Binghamton a quick insurance goal at 3:03 of the second period. Following quickly behind, Kyle Stephan increased the Binghamton lead to 4-1. Binghamton was unable to score on a late power play in the period, the first penalty of the game, and the went to the second intermission up by three.

There were plenty of penalties in the third, but to no one's surprise, Binghamton's special teams put the hammer down. Stubbs scored his second goal of the night on the power play just a minute and change into the third. Then, Mac Jansen scored another power play goal at 2:11, making it 6-1. The PK locked it down in the final five minutes and Binghamton was able to win their 14th straight game.







