Lobsters Strike Early to Split Series with Pee Dee
Published on December 27, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Athens Rock Lobsters News Release
ATHENS, GA. - The Athens Rock Lobsters defeated the Pee Dee IceCats 3-1 at Akins Ford Arena, in front of a sold-out Saturday-night crowd of 5,772.
The first-period plaudits belonged to Daniil Glukharyov who sniped the top corner from distance at the 4:23 mark before poking a power-play goal in for a brace in the first 20 minutes.
Someone who loves to score against the IceCats, Garrett Milan made it 3-0 after following up on a Devyn Mayea shot with 1:32 gone in the middle frame.
Pee Dee scratched one back on a Chance Adrian power-play rebound late on in the second.
Outshooting Athens 15-3 in the third period, the IceCats just couldn't find a way past Carter McPhail; the Michigander was excellent in his return to Athens from his ECHL loan to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, making 34 saves on 35 shots.
The Rock Lobsters (15-4-4-0, 53 pts) return to Akins Ford Arena for a New Year's Eve celebration along with their game against the Columbus River Dragons. Puck drops at 7:05 p.m.
