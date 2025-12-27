Twin City Seeks Bounce-Back Win over Columbus

Published on December 27, 2025

COLUMBUS, GA. - The Twin City Thunderbirds seek a bounce-back win over the Columbus River Dragons tonight at the Columbus Civic Center following last night's 4-3 overtime loss. Tonight's battle between the Thunderbirds and River Dragons is the final matchup scheduled between the two teams during the 2025-2026 regular season. Tonight's game will determine who wins the six-game season series between the two rivals. Puck drop for tonight's matchup is scheduled for 7:05pm ET. Twin City will return home to the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds on Wednesday night for a New Year's Eve showdown against the Blue Ridge Bobcats. Tickets may be purchased online by visiting WSFairgrounds.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236. Puck drop for the Thunderbirds' next home game on New Year's Eve is scheduled for 8:35pm ET.

Twin City (9-11-1) dropped last night's overtime decision on the road to Columbus after overcoming a one-goal deficit late in the 3rd period. After Josh Labelle scored earlier in the game, Jiri Pestuka and Gus Ford each netted goals in the final five minutes of the 3rd period to give Twin City the lead in the matchup. Columbus netted the game-tying goal with ten seconds left to play in the 3rd period, and the game-winning goal with under one minute left to play in overtime. Twin City slipped to 1-1 in overtime games this season in last night's loss. Despite the loss, the Thunderbirds remain in 4th place in the FPHL's Continental Division standings entering tonight's game. Scoring leaders for Twin City include Gus Ford (15), Zach White (11), and Roman Kraemer (8).

Columbus (14-7-1) collected its second overtime victory of the season in last night's win over Twin City. The River Dragons also have one shootout win this season. Alexander Jmaeff, Ryan Galvin, Kyle Moore, and Ryan Hunter each netted goals for Columbus during last night's victory. The River Dragons are 6-3-1 in the past ten games. Scoring leaders for Columbus entering tonight's final game of the weekend include Ryan Hunter (17), Tyler Barrow (13), and Alex Storjohann (11). The River Dragons will return to action on Wednesday night in a road game against the Athens Rock Lobsters.

Ring in the New Year with the Twin City Thunderbirds on Wednesday, December 31st at 8:35pm ET. The Thunderbirds and the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena are currently offering a special ticket offer to the event. The unbeatable deal offers two tickets for only $20.26! Experience the action on the ice and stick around for the midnight puck drop! For more information on this one-time ticket offer, visit https://www.gofevo.com/event/Welcome20262.

The Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena is currently offering a Holiday 4-Pack for only $60. The deal includes four tickets to the Thunderbirds' New Year's Eve game against the Blue Ridge Bobcats, and four public skating passes. The ticket package can be purchased and picked up at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office. More information about the ticket special can be found online at https://tinyurl.com/WSFairgroundsDecember4Pack.

Tonight's game is set to begin at 7:35pm ET, and will be streamed live on YouTube and WTOB Radio. Tickets to Thunderbirds home games may be purchased online by skating to WSFairgrounds.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236. The Twin City Thunderbirds are proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL). #FlockTogether







