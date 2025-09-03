Powell Re-Signs

Published on September 2, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Watertown Wolves News Release







Another year in Watertown for Kyle Powell! Let's welcome the former four-time Defenseman of the Year and FPHL Champion back to the North Country!

Powell joined the Wolves late last season, racking up an impressive 21 points in just 27 games. Now, he's ready to pick up right where he left off and help lead the pack into another dominant season!







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from September 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.