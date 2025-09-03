Tully's Rejoins the Pack
Published on September 2, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Watertown Wolves News Release
We're teaming up with Goodtime Tully's of Watertown, NY as the official Friday night post-game spot for the 2025 Watertown Wolves season!
After every Friday night home game, head to Tully's for great food, cold drinks, and a chance to hang out with your favorite Wolves players!
Let's keep the energy going-from the rink to Tully's!
