Melanson Joins the Wave

Published on September 2, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Biloxi Breakers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Breakers have signed Kaleb Melanson, an enforcer and native of Carencro, LA. Standing 6'4" and weighing 250 lbs, Melanson has spent the summer honing his balance and power in preparation for the season.

"Kaleb followed strict instructions this summer and earned his spot on the roster," said General Manager and Head Coach Charlie Pens. "We're not looking to fight every game, but if another team wants to get physical, Melly knows when it's his time to step up. I'm very pleased with his dedication and can't wait to see what he brings this October."

Season Tickets are on sale right now at BILOXIBREAKERS.NET! If you'd like to sponsor the Biloxi Breakers, email ngosline@biloxibreakers.net. Welcome back to Biloxi, Kaleb!







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from September 2, 2025

Melanson Joins the Wave - Biloxi Breakers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.