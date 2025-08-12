Yates Ready for Another Title Run

BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears are proud to announce to re-signing of 2x Playoff MVP, Gavin Yates for the 2025-26 season. Yates gets ready to embark on his eighth season in the FPHL.

Yates has been a member of the Black Bears all four previous years. In 158 games in Binghamton, Yates has recorded 77 goals and 134 assists. He is second all-time in franchise history in assists and total points, only behind Tyson Kirkby. This past season, Yates had six three-point or more nights, including one hat trick against Columbus and a four-assist night vs the Venom.

The Black Bears have played 23 playoff games as a franchise, Yates has appeared in 22 of them. During the 2024 run, he led the Black Bears in points with 15 (5g 10a), earning him the title of Playoff MVP. This past year he recorded six points, four being goals.

He has 234 games played in the FPHL with 134 total goals and 176 assists. He was a member of the Commissioners Cup championship team in Watertown in 2018. Yates won his first of two Playoff MVP titles that season. He is one of two players in league history to win the award. Yates is the 13th to re-sign for the upcoming season.

