Hat Tricks Bring Back D-Man Troy Harwell on PTO

August 12, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks announced today that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Troy Harwell on a PTO contract for the 2025-26 season.

Troy Harwell, the younger brother of two-year Hat Trick Chase Harwell, has appeared in 12 games with Danbury over the past two season, including nine during the 2023-24 season (14 PIM).

Prior to turning pro, the 24-year-old spent two seasons in the NA3HL (2020-22) with the Bay State Bobcats (45 GP: 14-17-31, 31 PIM) and the Norwich Sea Captains (34 GP: 11-9-20, 51 PIM).







