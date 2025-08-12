Hat Tricks Bring Back D-Man Troy Harwell on PTO
August 12, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Danbury Hat Tricks News Release
DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks announced today that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Troy Harwell on a PTO contract for the 2025-26 season.
Troy Harwell, the younger brother of two-year Hat Trick Chase Harwell, has appeared in 12 games with Danbury over the past two season, including nine during the 2023-24 season (14 PIM).
Prior to turning pro, the 24-year-old spent two seasons in the NA3HL (2020-22) with the Bay State Bobcats (45 GP: 14-17-31, 31 PIM) and the Norwich Sea Captains (34 GP: 11-9-20, 51 PIM).
Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from August 12, 2025
- Hat Tricks Bring Back D-Man Troy Harwell on PTO - Danbury Hat Tricks
- Rock Lobsters Lock in Leadership: Shinkaruk Returns as Captain - Athens Rock Lobsters
- Zydeco Reach Agreement with Forward Olle Vennstrom - Baton Rouge Zydeco
- Wolves Sign Veteran Schultz - Watertown Wolves
- Yates Ready for Another Title Run - Binghamton Black Bears
- Wolves Add Three - Watertown Wolves
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.