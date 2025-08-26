Lynch Signs with Binghamton

BINGHAMTON- The Binghamton Black Bears are proud to announce the signing of Chandler Lynch to a PTO agreement for training camp entering the 2025-26 season. Lynch is the first new-signee defenseman to agree to terms this offseason.

Lynch is a 22-year-old from Woodbridge, Virginia. He played his collegiate hockey at the ACHA level, beginning at the University of Delaware and finishing his final three years at George Mason University. In those four years, Lynch appeared in 101 games recording six goals and 19 assists.

The rookie-defenseman adds an right-handed shot to the Black Beas arsenal and stands at 6'0" 185 lbs.

The rookie-defenseman adds an right-handed shot to the Black Beas arsenal and stands at 6'0" 185 lbs.







