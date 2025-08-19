Swain Returns for 1st Full-Year

BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears are proud to announce the re-signing of rookie forward, Nick Swain for the 2025-26 season. Swain now prepares to enter his first full season with the Black Bears.

Swain joined Binghamton after his collegiate season wrapped up at Wilkes University, along with teammate Luke Dobles. Swain played in nine regular season games, recording 10 points. In those nine games, he had four multi-point nights.

He did appear in all eight post season games for the Black Bears during their championship run, tallying one assist. Swain becomes the 15th player to re-sign in Binghamton for the 2025-26 season.

