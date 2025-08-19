Hat Tricks Nab Defenseman Trey Deloury

Published on August 19, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks announced today that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Trey Deloury on a PTO contract for the 2025-26 season.

Deloury, 25, joins the Hat Tricks for his first professional campaign. The 6-foot-5, 180-pound blueliner spent the past four seasons at Post University (NCAA Division III) from 2021-25, appearing in 91 games and recording 29 points (four goals, 25 assists). The Andover, Massachusetts, native is coming off a 26-game senior season in which he tallied six assists and 20 penalty minutes. His most productive offensive years came in 2022-23, when he posted nine points (three goals, six assists) in 19 games, and in 2021-22, when he notched nine points (one goal, eight assists) in 27 games.

Before college, Deloury skated with the Connecticut RoughRiders (EHL) in 2020-21, registering 18 points (six goals, 12 assists) in 35 games and appearing in two playoff contests. He began his junior career in 2019-20 with the Valley Jr. Warriors, splitting time between the EHL and EHLP and combining for two goals and seven assists in 53 games.







