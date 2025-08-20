Hat Tricks, Chipman Mazzucco Emerson LLC Renew Partnership

Published on August 20, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks are thrilled to announce the renewal of their partnership with Chipman Mazzucco Emerson LLC for the 2025-26 season.

Based in Danbury, Chipman Mazzucco Emerson LLC is a full-service law firm providing individuals, families, and businesses with expert guidance in real estate, business law, estate planning, personal injury, and litigation. Known for their professionalism and community focus, CME has been a trusted partner of the Hat Tricks since the team's inaugural season in 2019.

As part of the partnership, CME will continue its presence at Danbury Ice Arena with prominent signage and featured spots during the team's live game broadcasts.

"Ward, Donna, and the entire CME team have been with us since day one," Hat Tricks president Herm Sorcher said. "Their support for the Hat Tricks and the community speaks volumes. For all of your legal needs, CME is the place to be."







