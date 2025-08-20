Hat Tricks, Kellogg Hardwood Lumber Continue Partnership

Published on August 20, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks are excited to announce the renewal of their partnership with Kellogg Hardwood Lumber for the 2025-26 season.

Based in Bethel, Kellogg Hardwood Lumber is a kiln-dried hardwood lumber yard and manufacturing facility that has been serving builders, contractors, and homeowners across the region for decades. Specializing in cabinet-grade lumber, moldings, furniture stock, and custom wide plank flooring, Kellogg carries only the highest-quality hardwoods available, supplying customers not just in Fairfield County but throughout New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, and beyond. They also arrange shipment of custom wide plank flooring nationwide, offering solid wood floors that combine exceptional durability, craftsmanship, and value.

As part of the renewed partnership, Kellogg Hardwood Lumber will continue its strong presence inside Danbury Ice Arena with prominent signage and featured spots during the team's live game broadcasts.

"We're pumped to have Kellogg Hardwood Lumber back for another year," Hat Tricks president Herm Sorcher said. "Their products and service are second-to-none and we're glad to be associated with their operation."







