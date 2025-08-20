IceCats to Host Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Tomorrow

FLORENCE, SC - The Pee Dee IceCats, will officially be welcomed to the Pee Dee community with a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Florence Center on Thursday, August 21 at 11:00 AM, in partnership with the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce.

The ceremony will celebrate the return of professional hockey to the Pee Dee region after 18 years, marking a historic moment for the community and for fans eager to see the IceCats take the ice this October. Team executives, Chamber officials, and local leaders will be in attendance for the ceremony.

The Pee Dee IceCats are committed to delivering fast-paced, family-friendly entertainment and serving as a community-first organization that reflects the pride and energy of the Pee Dee region. Alongside thrilling game nights at the Florence Center, the IceCats will provide a wide range of fan experiences, from youth programs to community outreach events, ensuring the team is more than just a hockey club-it's a cornerstone for the region.

"This ribbon cutting is more than just a ceremony-it's a symbol of hockey's return to Florence and the Pee Dee community," said Kevin Cuppia, Partner & Executive Vice President of the Pee Dee IceCats. "The IceCats are bringing an exciting new energy to the region, and we are proud to officially celebrate this moment with our fans, partners, and community leaders."

Fans attending the ribbon cutting will also be able to reserve their spot for the IceCats' inaugural Select-A-Seat event, taking place Friday and Saturday, August 22-23 at the Florence Center. This event will give fans the first opportunity to choose their seats for the IceCats' inaugural season.

The IceCats open their inaugural home opener on October 10th against the Columbus River Dragons at the Florence Center.







