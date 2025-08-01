Pee Dee IceCats Acquire Forward Trevor Lord from Watertown Wolves

August 1, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Pee Dee IceCats News Release







Florence, SC - The Pee Dee IceCats have completed a trade with the Watertown Wolves, acquiring forward Trevor Lord in exchange for forwards Olivier Beaudoin and Danyk Drouin. The move marks a major roster addition as the IceCats prepare for their inaugural season in the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL).

Lord, 27, is coming off a standout 2024-25 campaign with Watertown, where he appeared in 52 games, tallying 38 goals and 47 assists for a total of 85 points, along with 72 penalty minutes. Known for his offensive instincts and physical presence, the Hamilton, Ontario native brings veteran experience to the IceCats' first-year roster.

"Adding a player like Trevor Lord is a major step forward for our team," said Head Coach Gary Graham. "He brings leadership, production, and a competitive edge that will be invaluable in our first season. Trevor knows what it takes to succeed in this league, and we're excited to have him wearing IceCats colors."

In return, the Wolves receive forwards Olivier Beaudoin and Danyk Drouin, both of whom were part of the IceCats' initial roster as the team began building for its first season.

"Trevor is the kind of high ¬âimpact player who can change the pace of a game every time he steps on the ice," said Parker Moskal, Majority Owner of the Pee Dee IceCats. "His skill level, scoring ability, and hockey IQ are exactly what we need to establish a winning foundation in year one. I played with him during his rookie season and saw the upside he had back then, and it's been incredible to watch him develop over the years. I'm really excited to be working with him again at this stage of his career and to see the impact he'll have on our team."

Lord began his professional career in 2022 and has averaged over a point per game in each of his three FPHL seasons. The IceCats anticipate he will play a top-line role as they head into their first year of competition in Florence, South Carolina.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from August 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.