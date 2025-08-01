IceCats Announce Select-A-Seat Event

August 1, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Pee Dee IceCats News Release







Florence, SC -The Pee Dee IceCats are thrilled to announce their official "Select A Seat" Event, a two-day opportunity for fans to personally choose their seats for the team's inaugural season at the Florence Center.

The event begins on Friday, August 22nd, as season ticket holders who committed early are given first priority to select their seats from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Seat selection order will be based on the date fans committed to purchasing season tickets.

On Saturday, August 23rd, the event continues from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM for all remaining season ticket holders who were not part of the initial priority group.

During the 23rd the general public is also invited to visit the Florence Center to view the arena layout, speak with IceCats representatives, ask questions, and purchase available seats for the upcoming season. It's the perfect chance to secure a place in the stands before the puck drops this fall.

For more information about the "Select A Seat" Event or to purchase season tickets, contact the Pee Dee IceCats ticket office at tickets@peedeeprohockey.com.







