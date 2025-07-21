Pee Dee IceCats Welcome Danny DeBock as Director of Broadcasting and Media Relations

Florence, SC - The Pee Dee IceCats welcome Danny DeBock as their Director of Broadcasting and Media Relations. A native of Puyallup, Washington, DeBock brings to Florence play-by-play broadcasting experience in 10 different sports, but his passion is hockey.

In a statement DeBock said, "It is an honor to represent the Pee Dee IceCats as their broadcaster in their inaugural season. I would like to thank owners Parker Moskal, Kevin Cuppia, and General Manager Scott Brand for the opportunity to showcase the sport I love to the Pee Dee region."

Majority Owner and CEO Parker Moskal stated: "We at the Pee Dee IceCats are thrilled to welcome Danny DeBock to our organization as Director of Broadcasting and Media Relations. Danny brings an impressive combination of passion, drive and energy to Pee Dee. Danny brings a background that has spanned across multiple sports and is a great addition to our team.

His vision aligns with our mission to reignite the yearning for hockey in Pee Dee. We believe Danny's creative approach and enthusiasm will elevate our broadcasts and media outreach to the next level.

On behalf of the entire IceCats family, I'd like to officially welcome Danny and express our full confidence in his ability to help shape the future of our team's visibility as the "Voice of the IceCats".

General Manager Scott Brand remarked: "We received an overwhelming number of applicants for our open position of Social Media Manager and Broadcaster, demonstrating not only the strength of our league but also the growing appeal of the Pee Dee Region. We're excited to announce that Danny will serve as the voice of the IceCats. His passion for broadcasting is unmistakable, and we're confident he'll quickly become a fan favorite.

Later this week, we'll unveil several major announcements that will expand our reach across the entire Pee Dee Region, giving Danny the platform to connect with fans and allowing IceCats supporters to follow the team like never before."

DeBock arrives to Florence with past experience in hockey as the road broadcaster for the NAHL's Corpus Christi IceRays for part of the 2023-24 season. Danny also served as a broadcaster for the Eli Sports Network in Washington state from 2022-25, while being a credentialed reporter for ESN covering the NHL's Seattle Kraken. The Washingtonian also was the play-by-play voice of multiple colleges including Central Washington University (Division II), Saint Martin's University (Division II), and University of Puget Sound (Division III).

"There are so many people to thank from multiple levels in hockey and other sports that have brought me here to Pee Dee", says DeBock. "From mentors, to close friends and family, it is my duty to represent and apply what I have learned to serve the community of Pee Dee. I look forward to building a broadcast that represents the workmanlike nature Pee Dee is all about."

DeBock will serve as the broadcaster for all 56 of the IceCats games, while also managing the team's social media and media relations.

"I look forward to showcasing the sport I love to the well-deserving fanbase of Pee Dee", says DeBock.

