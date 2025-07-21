Blake Keller Back in Biloxi

July 21, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Biloxi Breakers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Breakers have re-signed Blake Keller for the 2025-2026 season.

Keller, a 6'2" forward from St. Cloud, Minnesota, tallied 21 points in 50 games during his rookie campaign with Mississippi last season.

"Blake is another strong addition to our roster," said Head Coach Charlie Pens. "He's a young guy with a real nose for the net. He just needs the right opportunities in key situations to prove himself. When he flips the switch, he can be a game changer - I'm excited to see that this year."

