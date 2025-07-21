Pee Dee IceCats Sign Powerhouse Twins Patriks and Dominiks Marcinkevics

July 21, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Pee Dee IceCats News Release







Florence, SC - The Pee Dee IceCats are excited to announce the signings of Latvian twin forwards Patriks Marcinkevics and Dominiks Marcinkevics ahead of the 2025-26 FPHL season. The 24-year-old brothers bring professional experience, offensive production, and a unique chemistry to the IceCats' inaugural roster.

Patriks, a left-shot forward, appeared in 38 games during the 2024-25 season with the Atlanta Gladiators and the Bloomington Bison of the ECHL, recording 8 goals and 15 assists for 23 points. He also played 7 games with the Macon Mayhem of the SPHL, earning 1 goal and 4 assists for a total of 5 points.

Dominiks, a right-shot forward, also spent time with the Atlanta Gladiators and the Reading Royals of the ECHL last season, tallying 3 goals and 9 assists over 31 games.

The Marcinkevics brothers are known for their strong skating, high hockey IQ, and ability to generate scoring chances both individually and as a unit.

"Bringing in players who have produced at the ECHL level is a major step forward for this organization," said Team Owner Parker Moskal. "That kind of experience matters, especially when you're building a team from the ground up. Patriks and Dominiks know how to compete, how to contribute, and how to win. On top of that, they're players who will connect with our fans and help make the IceCats a real part of the Pee Dee community."

"I came here to win, and signings like this are how we get there," said Head Coach Gary Graham. "These are two smart, dynamic forwards with strong pro backgrounds. I know what they bring to a team's success, not just in stats, but in work ethic, accountability, and culture. They're the kind of guys who set the tone in the locker room and on the ice. I'm excited to have them here in The Pee Dee and even more excited to see what they do in an IceCats jersey."

The twins will report to Florence for the start of training camp in September and are expected to be key contributors in the IceCats' Inaugural Season.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from July 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.